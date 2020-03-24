Braselton leaders have made additional changes to the town’s regular operations amid the continued threat of COVID-19.
All town buildings are currently closed to the public.
The drive-thru at the planning and utility building is open and employees are on hand to provide services for every department at that location.
Those needing information or assistance can visit the town’s website at Braselton.net, call the main line at 706-654-3915 or email a request/concern to town manager Jennifer Scott Town at jscott@braselton.net.
The town also shared the following updates and reminders for Braselton residents:
The town is requesting customers pay utility bills online or at the drive-thru window or drop box.
Municipal Court fines can be paid online. All courts have been cancelled and rescheduled.
The Braselton Police Department is handling non-priority calls by phone (incidents that only require a report and/or where there is no crime scene or evidence to be collected). “If they need to come to your home or business on a non-priority call, they ask that you step outside to speak to them. We want to keep our police officers healthy and available to serve you and our community,” town leaders state.
There will be no public gatherings on any town property, including the parks and Town Green. The playground at Braselton Park is closed.
“However, we encourage individuals or families to use sidewalks, the Life Path or the Riverwalk for walking or other exercise but please practice social distancing and stay at least six feet from other persons,” town leaders state.
Following Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement March 23 to close bars and nightclubs, the town is also encouraging non-essential businesses to close immediately.
“Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served are encouraged to cease offering dine-in services but continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-through or take-out services,” town leaders state. “Patrons, employees and contractors of all establishments should maintain a minimum of at least six feet of personal distance between themselves.”
If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such restaurant, until further notice, shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises, the town added.
A guide to the definition of essential workforce and businesses can be found at https://gacities.com/GeorgiaCitiesSite/media/PDF/Guidance-on-the-Essential-Critical-Infrastructure-Workforce.pdf.
Establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses which remain open during the emergency should post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others, town leaders state.
Updates will be posted at Braselton.net and Facebook.com/BraseltonGA.
The town also shared several links that may be helpful to residents:
•Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton updates — https://www.nghs.com/news/
•Georgia Department of Public Health — https://dph.georgia.gov/
•Center for Disease Control — https://www.cdc.gov/
•World Health Organization — https://www.who.int/
