Braselton will celebrate its 105th anniversary with an Aug. 21 reception and art exhibit reflecting the town’s history.
The event will be held at the Historic Braselton Gym on Henry St. from 9-11 a.m.
Nationally-known watercolor artist, Henry M. Wood, Jr., has donated a collection of his watercolor paintings depicting childhood memories of his native Braselton.
“We are delighted to have Mr. Wood at the celebration in person to offer his insight and personal stories about the collection,” town leaders said in a press release.
The public is invited to the reception and to view the paintings.
For more information, contact Jennifer Scott at 706-654-5720.
