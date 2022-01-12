Braselton leaders will hold public hearings over multiple proposed amendments to the town’s development code.
The town is considering amending the definition of drive-in restaurants, revisions for planned unit developments, amendments to prohibited and conditional uses for overlay districts and amendments to stream buffer protection design requirements.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and the Braselton Town Council will hold its hearing Thursday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.
Copies of the applications can be viewed or downloaded at https://www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.
For more information, contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.
