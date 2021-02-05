Braselton is set to consider an ordinance change on vehicle booting at its Feb. 8 meeting.
The Braselton Town Council was presented with two options for a “vehicle immobilization ordinance” at its Feb. 4 work session. The first would completely prohibit private vehicle booting in town, while the other would allow it, but heavily regulate it.
Tractor-trailers are the main problem in Braselton as truck drivers park along the interstate and at private businesses that don’t want their lots to be used for overflow parking.
Town attorney Gregory Jay specifically cited Wendy’s, located across the street from the Pilot truck stop, which has utilized a private booting company. (An employee for a private enforcement company was recently arrested at Wendy’s for allegedly pepper-spraying a man who was trying to wake up truck drivers and warn them they were going to be booted.)
Jay noted that booting is “highly controversial,” but it’s really the only recourse private businesses have to stop illegal parking since tractor-trailers are difficult to tow.
But the booting has caused some issues for the town.
“One of the biggest issues is the reason they’re calling us is because they believe there are police officers putting boots on their vehicles,” said town manager Jennifer Scott.
Scott noted the Braselton Police Department is OK with either proposed ordinance.
The “highly regulated” ordinance includes remedies for a number of concerns, including requiring a uniform and identification on the parking enforcement vehicles to indicate the employee is with a private company, not with the town.
Jay noted the ordinance would also require booting companies to get a permit; get background checks; establish procedures if the driver was in the vehicle; and set a limit on fines.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council is also set to consider the following on Feb. 8:
•multiple waivers of business license late fees.
•GEFA loan documents for the Mulberry River restoration.
•dispersing and acquiring property for the Chateau Elan main pump station replacement.
•a special event permit for Carol Mottor for the Braselton Antique Festival on April 23-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.