The Town of Braselton will continue to contract with Jackson County to run its elections after exploring an option with Hall County provide that service.
The town council renewed an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the county with a 5-0 vote on Monday (April 11).
Jackson County charges Braselton a fee based on the town’s registered voters to run elections — whether it’s an election year or not — and the county reportedly more than doubled the price with this IGA.
Due to that increase, town manager Jennifer Scott had reached out to the other three counties included in Braselton’s town limits — Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow — for price inquiries. Barrow County and Gwinnett County officials were not interested in running the town’s elections, while a Hall County official said the county would charge the town actual cost rather than a per-registered-voter fee. Jackson County will charge $2.50 per registered voter year with this IGA.
In addition to Hall County charging actual cost, it would charge only during election years. An agreement with Hall County, however, would only run on a per-year basis.
“There’s more of a guarantee in the IGA with Jackson, but you’d probably save money by doing one with Hall County,” Scott told the council during its Thursday (April 7) work session.
Braselton has held an IGA with Jackson County for the past seven years because the town does not own any election equipment. Scott said election equipment is “extremely expensive.” Jackson County also has a trained department dedicated solely to running elections. Scott noted that Jackson County is raising its election fees not only for Braselton, but for each municipality in Jackson County.
“The price increase is hard to swallow,” councilman Jim Joedecke said. “We obviously want to be good stewards, but our elections have been run properly for a long time by these folks. It feels like an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ type of situation. It sounds like from our discussion on Thursday that the price increase is not out of line with … what other groups that run these elections are now charging.”
The new IGA with Jackson County does not include a satellite voting option.
“The day of the election is the only day you can vote in Braselton,” Scott said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved an updated ethics ordinance based on a Georgia Municipalities Association model ordinance. The ordinance stipulates that the town’s municipal court judge will now preside over ethics code violation hearings rather than a citizens panel. The updated ordinance originally stated that an attorney with at least five years of experience who lives outside Braselton would serve as the ethics hearing officer, but the council opted for its municipal court judge instead after discussion. Town attorney Gregory Jay said the town has not dealt with an ethics issue since the ethics ordinance was put in place “years ago.”
•approved a special event alcoholic beverage licenses for both Stephen Stone of Brew Crew of North Georgia and Carol Motter Swinyer of Traveling Taps for the April 22-24 Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival.
•appointed members to the town's inaugural arts council. Members appointed to the arts council by town council members were Lyn Rooks, Chris Crissman, Ralph Brooks, Stephanie Joedecke and Caryn McGarity. Members nominated by town manager Jennifer Scott and then approved by a town council vote were Kalisa Morton-Pierce and Dana Tyas. Scott also nominated Christopher Finnicum and Sarah Qualls as arts council alternates, both of whom where approved by the council.
