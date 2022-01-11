Spurred by a pair of concerns raised around town, Braselton leaders will look closer into its code enforcement.
The Braselton Town Council voted unanimously Monday (Jan. 10) on a resolution to do so in its first voting session of the year. New mayor Kurt Ward called for the resolution.
Resident Richard Mayberry addressed the council to open the meeting, expressing concerns over what he said are consistently full trash dumpsters at a Pilot Travel Center on Hwy. 53. Mayberry said the dumpsters are not enclosed and visible on Chardonnay Trace.
“Pilot, they’ve been a — the long and short of it — a kind of a nuisance for the area,” he said.
Mayberry asked the town to step in and put Pilot’s “feet to the fire.”
“I don’t want to take away from their livelihood, but if what it takes is kind of like tough love, we’re going to have to do it,” he said. “And all I ask is they do better as being part of the community.”
Mayberry also expressed concerns about stacking issues on Chardonnay Trace and Hwy. 53 with 18-wheelers lining up for Pilot’s fueling stations.
The second issued was raised when the council considered an alcoholic beverage license transfer for Ameen Mohamed for EZ Grocery at 6342 Grand Hickory Dr.
Councilman Jim Joedecke, before the council took a vote, said he believed the business to be in violation of the town’s sign ordinances. Joedecke said he reviewed the town’s alcoholic beverage license statutes “and it looks to me like folks that get these licenses should not be advertising that they’re selling alcohol on the outside of their facilities.”
“I don’t think it lives up to what our alcoholic beverage sale license provides for,” Joedecke added, “and I think it lets down the neighborhood that is right there.”
He said that he “didn’t want to catch anybody by surprise,” but contended the business needs to remove alcohol advertisements from the exterior of the building, noting the town council has the power to suspend an alcohol license at a later date.
Despite raising concerns, Joedecke voted, along with the rest of the council, to approve the alcoholic beverage license request.
The council also unanimously approved a new alcohol beverage license for Muhammad Amin of AKS United, whose not-yet-constructed store will be located at 5557 Hwy. 53.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMITTEE REVIEW COMMITTEE
Ward announced plans to initiate a committee to study the town’s comprehensive plan. The group will evaluate the comprehensive plan and offer an opportunity for public comment. Committee member nominations will be taken until Tuesday, Jan. 18, and can be submitted through Braselton.net or to Ward’s email at braseltonmayor@gmail.com.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council approved the following appointments:
•Joedecke — mayor pro-tem.
•Jennifer Scott — town manager and town clerk.
•Gregory Jay — town attorney.
•Joedecke — visitors bureau authority.
•James Murphy — community improvement district board.
Additionally, Ward appointed Tom Logan to the Braselton Planning Commission, a move that did not require a council vote. The council postponed an appointment to the town’s urban development agency.
The council also denied a request from Phil-Mart Transportation to remove a late fee charged for its 2021 business license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.