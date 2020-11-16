The Braselton Town Council will hold an all-day planning meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Council members will discuss priorities and goals for the upcoming 12-18 months, along with long-range goals. The meeting will be facilitated by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
It will be held at LaQuinta Hotel in Braselton (200 Kaival Ln.) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
