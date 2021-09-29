The Town of Braselton will hold a public hearing Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility to discuss the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Element update for Braselton.
The purpose of this hearing is to inform the public about the objective of the plan and the process to be followed in the preparation of the plan update, as well as to elicit community input on needs and goals.
Questions concerning this plan update should be directed to Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott at 706-654-5720 or jscott@braselton.net.
