Braselton will host an open house this week giving citizens an opportunity to see the draft comprehensive plan.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. in the community room.
"The comprehensive plan will create a 20-year policy document that will guide the future growth of the Town of Braselton and address the community's vision, policies and goals based on existing conditions and community input," organizers state.
For more information, visit braseltoncompplan.com.
