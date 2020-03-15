The Town of Braselton is changing its regular operations amid the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a social media post, the town will keep its buildings open during regular hours, but the town asks visitors only come to the town offices when necessary.
"...we ask that you limit visits to necessity and avoid visits if you feel unwell or may have been exposed to anyone who is unwell. During this time, we hope that customers will still be able to get quality service by working with staff by phone, email and of course utilizing the town's website at www.Braselton.net," town leaders stated.
Braselton is encouraging its utility customers to pay utility bills online or through the drive-thru window or drop-box. Municipal court fines can be paid online and all courts have been cancelled and rescheduled as indicated on both the town's home page and the Municipal Court page of its website, town leaders state.
The town is also taking extra precautions for its police officers.
"Whenever possible, the Braselton Police will be handling by phone any non-priority calls or complaints that only require a report to be taken and/or where there is no crime scene or evidence to be collected. If they need to come to your home or business on a non-priority call, they ask that you step outside to speak to them if at all possible. We want to keep our police officers healthy and available to serve you," the town stated.
Braselton is also stressing the need for employees and the public to stay home when sick.
"One added practice that we have stressed to all employees is the importance of staying home if the employee is ill or caring for a dependent that is ill," the town said. "We stress that message with you as well. Please do not come to town offices if you are sick."
Residents who need assistance can call 706-654-3915 or email a request/concern to jscott@braselton.net.
"We will continue to monitor health advisories and any requirements placed upon local governments by the Georgia Department of Public Health," the town states. "To keep up to date on current health related information, we encourage you to visit one of the websites listed below.
- Georgia Department of Public Health: https://dph.georgia.gov/
- Center for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/
- World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/
The Town of Braselton is here to serve its residents and businesses and will continue to update if we have any changes on its website (www,Braselton.net) and via social media."
