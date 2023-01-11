Old WJPS

The Town of Braselton purchased the former site of West Jackson Primary School in November of 2021. The town plans to perform a market study on the building as it considers different uses for the facility. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Town of Braselton plans to hire a firm to perform a market assessment and development study for the former West Jackson Primary School site on Hwy. 53.

The town has owned the 63,500-square-foot building and grounds since purchasing it from the Jackson County Board of Education in November of 2021 for $1.2 million.

