Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

Braselton’s Fiscal Year 2024 maintenance and operation budget is up for a vote today (June 28) after being available for public review since late May. The town council, which held a June 8 public hearing over the proposed budget, is expected to take action during a 5 p.m. called meeting.

The proposed budget calls for a 15% increase in spending but anticipates a 20% revenue hike.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.