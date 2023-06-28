Braselton’s Fiscal Year 2024 maintenance and operation budget is up for a vote today (June 28) after being available for public review since late May. The town council, which held a June 8 public hearing over the proposed budget, is expected to take action during a 5 p.m. called meeting.
The proposed budget calls for a 15% increase in spending but anticipates a 20% revenue hike.
The town does not levy a property tax.
Also up for a vote is the town’s proposed water and sewer budget ($10.94 million in expenses and debt payments), as well as proposed budgets for the town’s stormwater fund ($477,950) and civic center fund ($490,851).
The voting meeting will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
The town council will also hold a pair of two-hour work sessions this week to discuss proposed development code changes.
Those meetings are scheduled for today (June 28) from 3-5 p.m. and Thursday, June 29 (3-5 p.m.) at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
