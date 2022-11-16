The Braselton Town Council has agreed to move forward with a new voting map that will now go before citizens for public comment.
The council approved the tentative map with a 5-0 vote Monday (Nov. 14).
It will hold a public hearing over the map on Dec. 8 during its next work session with a vote expected later that month. New voting maps are required every 10 years.
The changes under the proposed map include taking a non-contiguous leg of District 1 in northern Braselton and placing it in District 2. All districts must now be contiguous. The new-look district 1 now pushes further west, running past Hwy. 211 in a section lying south of I-85 that was formerly in District 3. Meanwhile, a swath of District 1 north of I-85 now reaches to Hwy. 211, cutting into old District 2 territory.
The council must have a finalized map in place by January.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•revised a condition applied to a rezoning last month for a boutique hotel on Davis St. The condition will now stipulate a minimum of 49 parking spaces for the building instead of a cap of 49 spaces.
•approved updates to its five-year short-term work program and capital improvement element, both of which gained approval from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
•approved a change for an alcohol license holder for Kroger on Spout Springs Rd. Daniel Carlous is the new license holder.
•agreed to forward with a series of recommended changes to the town’s comprehensive plan it reviewed at its work session. The council will hold a Dec. 8 public hearing over these changes.
•met in closed session to discuss personnel but took no action when returning to regular session.
