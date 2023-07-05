Braselton leaders approved the town’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget with a unanimous vote in a brief called meeting on June 28.
The plan calls for $7.1 million in general fund spending, up 15% from last year, but projects 20% more in revenue at $10.55 million.
In addition to the general fund budget, the council approved the town’s water and sewer budget ($10.94 million in expenses and debt payments), as well as budgets for the town’s stormwater fund ($477,950) and civic center fund ($490,851).
WORK SESSIONS TO BE RESCHEDULED
A pair of work sessions last week to discuss proposed development code changes were canceled. According to the town, the meetings will be rescheduled. The new dates have not been announced.
