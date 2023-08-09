Apartments

Shown are renderings of apartments proposed for Friendship Rd. in Braselton.

A developer asking to replace a proposed senior living community on the western edge of Braselton with an apartment complex will pitch his plans to the town council after failing to earn a recommendation of approval from the town’s planning commission.

The proposal will go before the Braselton Town Council during an Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) public hearing with a potential vote on Aug. 14 (7 p.m.).

