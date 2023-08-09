A developer asking to replace a proposed senior living community on the western edge of Braselton with an apartment complex will pitch his plans to the town council after failing to earn a recommendation of approval from the town’s planning commission.
The proposal will go before the Braselton Town Council during an Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) public hearing with a potential vote on Aug. 14 (7 p.m.).
The Braselton Planning Commission voted 5-0 July 24 to recommend denial of a planned unit development (PUD) zoning amendment allowing 325 apartments on a 12.14-acre tract at 3036 Friendship Rd. The board also unanimously recommended denial of a related variance involving multi-family or residential living units on the first floors of buildings.
Applicant Elliot Hollander of Hollander Properties, LLC, said he planned in 2020 to build a senior community of 30 memory care units, 50 assisted living units, 120 senior independent living units and a 21,000-square-foot retail space. But he said the project was no longer economically feasible following the COVID pandemic.
His new plan would remove an age restriction on the property for a garden-style, surface-parked, luxury 325-unit multi-family community. Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, covered patio, fitness center, an open space with walking trails and a dog park.
Braselton planning staff has recommended denial of the project, citing inconsistency with the town’s comprehensive plan, purpose of the zoning district and surrounding land use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.