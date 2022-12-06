The Braselton Town Council will take public comment on a proposed new voting district map at its Thursday, Dec. 8 (4 p.m.), work session.
The meeting will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53 in Braselton.
The proposed map is on file with the town clerk and can be viewed during normal business hours at town hall at 4982 Hwy. 53 and at the Clerk of Superior Court of Jackson County. The document can also be downloaded at Braselton.net.
An updated district map is required every 10 years. The council will look to finalize the new map at its Jan. 9 (7 p.m.) regular council meeting.
