The Braselton Town Council will consider a host of amendments to the town’s development code, as well as a pair of zoning requests, during multiple public hearings set for Thursday (March 10), starting at 4 p.m.
The council will potentially vote on all items during its March 14 (7 p.m.) meeting.
Among the changes to consider is an amendment to the town’s planned unit development (PUD) codes dealing with major and minor modifications to PUD proposals. But the Braselton Planning Commission, during its recent meeting, recommended clearer definitions of major and minor changes to PUD plans as the proposal moves to the council.
Other proposed code amendments call for new definitions for “automotive service stations and gas stations” and “convenience stores,” along with an amendment modifying the definition of the term “land use.”
There’s also an amendment proposal to create an “electronic sign” definition and another amendment proposal to prohibit electronic signs, except for specific uses at gas stations and charging stations.
The council will consider an amendment to the town’s general architectural requirements, as well, to prohibit tube lights and strip lights but allow for string lights.
Braselton’s planning commission recommended approval of all development code amendments in advance of Thursday’s hearings.
The town council, last month, passed a host of development code changes, including an amendment prohibiting new gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations in the Hwy. 211 Overlay District.
REZONING REQUESTS
The council will also consider two rezoning applications that gained the recommendation of the planning board.
The first is an annexation and rezoning request from VDC Development Group LLC for .084 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. (Gwinnett County Tax Parcel R3006-009A). The property’s current zoning is O and I in Gwinnett County, but the applicant requests annexation and a rezoning to O-I (office-institutional). The applicant seeks to combine this tract with adjacent incorporated property (5950 Thompson Mill Road) for a fire lane needed for an assisted living and memory care facility under construction.
The second rezoning request comes from Kevin Ringo for 0.85 acres owned by Bobbie L. Odom Kinney on 12510 Lewis Braselton Blvd. (Jackson County Tax Parcel B02 021C). The current zoning of the property is R-1, but Ringo seeks an N-C (Neighborhood Commercial) zoning to use the property for an office. The planning board voted to recommend approval of this request with conditions attached by planning director Kevin Keller, one of which that stipulates that the property can only be used for a professional office to protect against other potential uses for the property. The condition specifying the property operate only as a professional office space would stay with the property permanently, unless changed by a town council vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.