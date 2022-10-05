Braselton lofts

Shown is a rendering of "Braselton Lofts," a boutique hotel proposed for 2.47 acres on Davis St. next to Braselton Brewing Company. 

The Braselton Town Council will hold a Thursday (Oct. 6) 4 p.m. public hearing over a rezoning request to allow a boutique hotel on Davis St.

The council will potentially vote on the request at its Monday (Oct. 10, 7 p.m.) meeting.

