The Braselton Town Council will hold a Thursday (Oct. 6) 4 p.m. public hearing over a rezoning request to allow a boutique hotel on Davis St.
The council will potentially vote on the request at its Monday (Oct. 10, 7 p.m.) meeting.
The applicant, Architectural Collaborative, seeks to rezone 2.47 acres adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company from Residential/Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District (DOD) zoning to General Commercial/Tier 2 DOD for hotel and restaurant use.
The proposed hotel would have approximately 30 rooms.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommended the rezoning request at its Sept. 26 meeting.
