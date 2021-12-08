Put in park for a long stretch in 2020 due to COVID, Braselton’s trolley system returned to a more normal looking 2021.
The trolleys, running a Friday-Saturday schedule, have covered 7,520 miles so far this year, and are possibly in store for a busier 2022 with the town’s $6.28 million civic center opening in mid-January.
Braselton is one of the few towns its size offering a trolley service.
“There aren’t many towns our size that get a million visitors a year,” town manager Jennifer Scott noted.
Still, the system — operated by the town’s visitors’ bureau — has not returned to the three-day-a-week schedule offered before the pandemic forced a shutdown of the trolleys from March 15 to July 31 of 2020.
Scott said that there have been discussions over adding back a Sunday route or extending hours to run later at night. Current hours are 4-10 p.m.
“We’ve talked about it, but no decisions right now,” she said.
But 2021 has still been busy with 40 private rentals and counting in addition to the regular routes, which are free to ride and link downtown to the Hwy. 211 corridor.
The trolley service, which has added a second car, enters one of its most in-demand months with the popular December holiday lights tours — both ticketed and private-rental. The ticketed tours have all been sold out and 15 rentals had already been booked as of last week.
And the trolley system will take on added importance when the 40,000 square-foot civic center begins hosting events.
“We are hoping that will be something that really sets the civic center apart from other facilities when people are looking at renting is the fact you can rent the trolley to go with it,” said Scott, who said new civic center director Sloane Meyer will take over trolley-scheduling duties.
Connecting people — and dollars — to businesses was the motivation for Braselton leaders to first offer a trolley service back in 2018.
Town tourism officials noticed that conference guests at Chateau Elan, in search of something to do, were regularly asking for transportation to the Mall of Georgia. To keep those dollars in town, the solution was to offer free trolley service to Braselton’s businesses.
“The whole idea behind them that the (visitors’ bureau) board had was to connect the tourists coming to town with the other parts of town,” Scott said.
At the same time, there was something quaint about a trolley ride, too.
“Because it’s not just transportation, it’s kind of its own experience because it’s the cute little trolley and it’s got the bell,” Scott said.
The town’s visitors’ bureau originally intended to operate the system at a loss and use it as an economic development tool. But quick demand for private rentals – from companies like Jackson EMC — caused Braselton to expand upon its initial plan.
The trolley service — which has seven drivers, some of whom double as full-time bus drivers — is funded mostly through Braselton’s hotel-motel tax, but does generate revenue through its rentals. The visitors’ bureau budgeted $21,000 in rentals for the fiscal 2021-22 fiscal year.
“It does bring in revenue,” Scott said. “That’s the reason we could afford to get a second one because it was actually making some money.”
While there’s no exact dollar amount to quantify the trolley system’s impact on Braselton’s local commerce, it is utilized at strategic times to spur local buying. The visitors’ bureau and downtown leaders select nights — often falling on Thursdays or the month of January when retail is traditionally slow — for the trolley to visit neighborhoods and transport residents to businesses.
How well those neighborhoods use the trolley on those nights help the visitors’ bureau consider potential future trolley route stops. There are currently six stops. Braselton won’t add a stop until another is taken off because the round-trip needs to be less than an hour (If the trip is longer, people tend not to ride). But if a spot on the route opens, neighborhoods responding strongly to the specialized trolley runs would be considered.
Being a trolley-route neighborhood is in high demand, according to Scott.
“It’s unbelievable how often I get (requests),” she said. “Everybody wants to be a trolley stop.”
A state tourism resources team a few years ago performed a study for Braselton on how to increase its tourism traffic. Their suggestion: Add another trolley.
At the time, Braselton’s lone trolley was being pulled off route for private rentals, leaving regular riders without the trolley at times. So, the town purchased a second trolley for $40,000, which allowed for one trolley to cover regular routes at all times.
“People know it’s always going to be running — or almost always going to be running — during the regular route time,” Scott said. “So, they count on it.”
Scott said the trolley service is an endeavor that's evolved over the years.
“It’s been an experiment from where we began to where we are now. We’ve made a lot of changes based what on we’ve seen in real life,” Scott said.
It remains to be seen if the system will be expanded in the next year or two. Much of that depends on Braselton’s newest addition.
“I think a lot of that will have to do with how many people want to use it as part of the civic center route,” said Scott.
