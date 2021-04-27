With one commissioner absent, the Braselton Planning Commission deadlocked on April 26 on an application to allow a drive-in restaurant off Old Winder Hwy.
The commission’s 2-2 vote on the application essentially translates to a denial, according to the city’s legal counsel.
The town's planning staff had recommended denial of the project based on the nature of the proposed use and design as presented in the application, accessibility to the site and compatibility with planned development.
The applicant’s legal counsel brought up several points to counter staff’s recommendation for denial, focusing primarily on accessibility and impact on neighboring properties by pointing to the access easements already in place.
But even with the easements, accessibility and parking will be an issue on the property regardless of its use due to the way the property was developed.
“That’s, quite frankly, outside of our control,” he said.
In other business, the commission gave approval for:
• annexation and rezoning of .875 acres owned by VDC Development Group, LLC., currently in Gwinnett County, in order to combine this tract with adjacent incorporated property to serve as the parking area for a proposed assisted living facility.
• rezoning 5.03 acres owned by Oaks Senior Living, LLC. from commercial to multi-family residential in order to develop a 40-unit senior living apartment community, which will be located adjacent to Oaks at Braselton. In addition to the condition the apartment community be limited to seniors, the commission added an amendment for six additional parking spaces for golf carts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.