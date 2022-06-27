The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority (BVBA) will meet in a called session on June 29 at 2 p.m. to elect a chair person and consider its budget adoption for FYE 2023.
The BVBA's proposed budget is $2.79 million.
The meeting will be held in the courtroom of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.