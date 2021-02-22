A 589,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Braselton has been leased to the e-commerce firm Comptree, Inc.
The warehouse is located at 1380 Jesse Cronic Rd. in Park 85 Business Park, Braselton.
The warehouse is owned by California-based CBRE Global Investors.
Comptree is based in California and has two other Atlanta-area facilities.
Comptree distributes furniture, outdoor accessories and printer media. It operates two websites under the names of Meritline and ABCink. Its brand line is Merax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.