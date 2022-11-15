A Braselton woman has been arrested on charges of felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after investigators determined she stole more than $100,000 from a couple in her care, according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) press release.
HCSO investigators said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman who had health issues.
Mauldin befriended the woman and her husband, and eventually she was able to assume the role of the woman’s power of attorney.
According to investigators, Mauldin had known the victims for a couple of years, but the alleged thefts occurred in 2022. They said Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their home in Barrow County and moved the victims to Hall County into a residence she told them was lease-to-own; in fact, Mauldin had only rented the home. Evidence uncovered in the case also shows Mauldin gained access to a bank account belonging to the couple and used their money for personal purchases. Additionally, she obtained a loan in the female victim’s name and leased a vehicle in the male victim’s name.
A relative of the male victim alerted law enforcement to the criminal activity.
Mauldin was arrested by HCSO investigators.
