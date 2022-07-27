The Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will hold a public hearing on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. for a number of variance requests concerning four tracts in Barrow County slated for a townhome project along Beaver Dam Rd. The tracts were annexed into Braselton in December 2021 and rezoned from residential R1 to R3 for a proposed development of 110 townhome units. The combined tracts total approximately 24.6 acres.
Property owner Kevin Wood of Beaver Dam Owner, LLC, seeks variances to the town’s development codes for:
•rear entry garages served by an alley way
•access from internal local streets
•minimum lot width (30 to 26 feet)
•minimum rear setback (from 20 feet to 10 feet for 60 units).
•additional right-of-way and pavement width
•sidewalks on both sides of right-of-way
•attached single-family garages to be located to the rear of the principal building and served by an alley way
The annexation and rezoning of the property gained approval from the town council with a 3-2 vote in December (with two former council members voting in favor of it) but the project was met with opposition from the public. Eight people spoke against the proposed development during a public hearing four days prior to the vote.
The BZA public hearings will be held at the Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
