Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

The Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will hold a public hearing on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. for a number of variance requests concerning four tracts in Barrow County slated for a townhome project along Beaver Dam Rd. The tracts were annexed into Braselton in December 2021 and rezoned from residential R1 to R3 for a proposed development of 110 townhome units. The combined tracts total approximately 24.6 acres.

Property owner Kevin Wood of Beaver Dam Owner, LLC, seeks variances to the town’s development codes for:

