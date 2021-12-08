The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. over a variance request from applicant Alan Couch for .285 acres on 2850 Muskogee Lane.
Couch seeks a minimum rear yard reduction from 10 feet to 6 feet to construct a garage addition.
Copies of the application are available at https://www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/zoning_board_of_appeals.php.
For more information, contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.
