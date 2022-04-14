The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings over three items on April 28 at 7 p.m.
The following requests will be heard:
•application for a stream buffer and impervious surface variance from RG Jesse Chronic, LLC, on 39.07 acres identified as Jackson County Tax Parcel 119 004J4. The property is zoned M-D (manufacturing-distribution).
•application for a variance from Zachary Hoxie for 1.16 acres at 2157 Crimson King Drive. The property is zoned PUD (planned unit development). Hoxie seeks relief from a requirement that pools and pool decking be no closer to the side property line than the residential structure itself.
•application for a variance from Jordan Koepke and Shivali Naik on 0.71 acres owned by Scott Puckett at 5473 Lula Bridge Court. The property is zoned PUD. Koepke and Havik seek relief from a requirement that pools and pool decking be no closer to the side property line than the residential structure itself.
Copies of these applications can be viewed or downloaded at https://www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/zoning_board_of_appeals.php.
The public hearings will be held in the courtroom of the police and municipal court facility located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.