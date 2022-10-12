The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearing Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. over a proposal to move a historic home inside a stream buffer on a 10.4-acre tract on Davis St.
The applicant, Josh Koons, seeks a stream buffer variance and an impervious surface variance to relocate the structure.
The 122-year-old home, located at 9681 Davis St., was to be demolished last year. But the homeowner donated the structure to the town, and Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Group agreed to move the home to land owned by the company on Davis St.
The house, built in 1900, is listed as a contributing building to Braselton’s historic district.
