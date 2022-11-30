BraseltonTec — a private-public initiative between the Town of Braselton and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech — is launching its “spark sessions” in January.
These workshops, held at the Braselton Civic Center, will provide information for start-up tech companies covering fundraising, cap-table formation, marketing strategy and a host of topics led by experts. The first session is Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. It will discuss the difference between “a lifestyle business and a scalable unicorn and the steps toward startup success.”
The town has partnered with ATDC, which is a Georgia economic development organization funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute. It is the oldest technology business accelerator in the U.S. and its graduating companies have raised over $3 billion in venture capital. “ATDC's mission is to develop a technology ecosystem that attracts technology companies, investors and the talent required to scale,” according to a press release from the town.
The BraseltonTec workshops are free and open to the public. Space, however, is limited. For more information or to register, visit www.BraseltonTec.com.
