BraseltonTec will host its "Spark Session" workshops for startup tech companies at the Braselton Civic Center. These sessions will begin in January. 

BraseltonTec — a private-public initiative between the Town of Braselton and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech — is launching its “spark sessions” in January.

These workshops, held at the Braselton Civic Center, will provide information for start-up tech companies covering fundraising, cap-table formation, marketing strategy and a host of topics led by experts. The first session is Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. It will discuss the difference between “a lifestyle business and a scalable unicorn and the steps toward startup success.”

