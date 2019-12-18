Elementary schools in the Jackson County School System will close one day early before the holiday break due to a large outbreak of the flu.
The schools will be closed for the Christmas break starting on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The system sent out a message Dec. 18 announcing the closure, saying the flu "has affected a significant number of students and staff." Superintendent April Howard said the flu had hit over 14 percent of students and staff. An epidemic is considered to be 10 percent and above.
The system's middle and high schools will hold class Dec. 19, but will be on a previously-set early release schedule. Those schools had not been as adversely affected by the flu as the elementary schools, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.