UPDATED 10:20 P.M. JUNE 9
Local Jackson County incumbents were leading the ticket with early results from the June 9 elections.
The closest race of the night so far was for the open seat of Jackson County State Court Solicitor where Jim David led Gabriel Bradford 2,906-2,886.
The results of all in-person voting showed that incumbent Sheriff Janis Mangum was leading challenger Johnny Wood 5,702-688; incumbent tax commissioner Candace Taylor Heaton was leading challenger Wesely Colley 4,162-2,054; incumbent coroner Keith Whitfield was leading challenger Shannon Stephens 5,011-1,122; and incumbent District 2 county commissioner Chas Hardy was leading challenger Thomas Rainey 1,031-274.
In the open seat for Post 1 on the Jackson County Board of Education, Rick Sanders led a pack of four candidates with 503 votes followed by Rob Johnson with 317 votes. A total of 1,008 in-person votes were cast in that district race.
The homestead exemption issue was also passing in all three school districts as was the sale of alcohol by the drink on Sunday in the City of Commerce.
The results are of in-person voting only and do not include absentee ballots.
Final results will be posted when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.