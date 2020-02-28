Superior Court Judge Joe Booth issued a stay Friday in a controversial election race for a council seat in the City of Hoschton.
A court hearing has been scheduled for March 11 at 2 p.m.
The action came after a citizen challenged the residency of candidate James Lawson. The Jackson County Board of Elections voted 3-1 on Feb. 12 to disqualify Lawson, leaving Raphael Mayberry as the only remaining candidate on the ballot in a special election to fill the seat vacated in December by Jim Cleveland.
But after his disqualification, Lawson appealed the board of election's ruling, saying the board had acted improperly by discussing his case behind closed doors and by discussing issues unrelated to the question of his legal residency.
Judge Booth's stay would appear to halt all voting in that race until after the March 11 hearing. Early voting begins Monday, March 2.
WAS SWEARING IN PREMATURE?
After Lawson was disqualified, Hoschton mayor pro tem Adam Ledbetter called a city council meeting on Feb. 24 of himself and councilman Shantwon Astin and had Mayberry sworn into office. The move gave the council three members so that it could again hold meetings and function as a council.
When asked by a reporter at that meeting if the city had the legal authority to swear in Mayberry since Lawson's status was under appeal, Ledbetter said city attorney Thomas Mitchell had given the town the OK to do so.
Mitchell later defended the swearing-in via email to Mainstreet Newspapers. The city later posted Mitchell's comments on its Facebook page after Mainstreet said the swearing-in may have been premature in its Feb. 26 editions.
"The City does not believe that it acted prematurely in swearing in Mr. Mayberry as it did on Monday, February 24, 2020," Mitchell said. "While the City always recognizes there are some risk when a decision is under judicial review, under the circumstances the City’s action was appropriate."
Mitchell also said that since no stay had been given in the case, he believed Mayberry could be sworn into office.
"Although Mr. Lawson has asked the Superior Court to review the decision of the Board of Elections, the statute specifically states that the mere filing of the appeal does not operate as a stay.... As there is no stay, the City may proceed in accordance with the Board of Elections’ decision. There is only one qualified candidate and he was sworn in to fulfill the duties of the unexpired term. Because the City now has three elected officials, it can once again take necessary actions on behalf of the citizens of the City of Hoschton."
It's not clear at this point if the court will allow Mayberry to continue in his role as a member of the council. or if his swearing-in is void until after the March 11 hearing. The Hoschton City Council has a meeting schedule for March 11 as well.
