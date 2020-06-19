A vote recount has confirmed that Gabriel Bradford was the top vote-getter in the race for State Court Solicitor.
Bradford defeated Jim David in the June 9 election by just 14 votes.
David later filed a request for a recount, which began June 18. The recount was completed June 19, showing an exact match to the Election night results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.