Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority awarded a matching landscaping grant to one of its newest businesses, the Braselton Brewing Company.
Funded by the Braselton Main Street program and the DDA fundraisers, its purpose is to encourage downtown beautification through landscaping and art. All downtown businesses are eligible to apply for the grant.
Braselton Brewing Company added planters, mulch, hydrangeas and mums with proceeds from the matching grant.
“This grant supports our mission to enhance aesthetics compatible with our small town character and allows us to partner with our downtown businesses," Braselton Downtown Development director, Amy Pinnell said. "We congratulate Braselton Brewing Company for an exceptional job adding new and colorful landscaping to its property.”
