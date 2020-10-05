The Georgia Department of Transportation recently announced upcoming bridge closures planned in Jackson County.
SR 332 bridges over Walnut Creek and its overflow will be closed to traffic in the coming weeks.
"In order to proactively prepare for the traffic detour created by the bridge closures changes to the intersection of SR 124 and SR 60 have started," the GDOT said in a news release.
The following changes are planned:
- A new left turn lane on SR 124.
- A new temporary traffic signal at SR 124 at SR 60
- Right-in, right-out only access modification to Sam Freeman Road.
The work to construct a left turn lane on SR 124 has widened the route by 6-feet on either side of SR 60. The traffic signal is a temporary traffic control measure and it will remain in place until the planned roundabout project is constructed at this intersection.
The traffic signal will be activated (red) Wednesday, Oct. 7, and start a 24-hour all-way stop condition for the intersection that day. On Thursday, October 8, the signal will become fully operational and control traffic at the intersection.
The bridge replacement project is in Jackson County, 1.5 miles south of the City of Pendergrass along SR 332. Previously, the bridges were scheduled to close to traffic on October 1, however Georgia DOT is working with utility partners to relocate a water line prior to closing the bridges.
The project proposes to replace two deficient bridges crossing Walnut Creek and Walnut Creek Overflow. The proposed roadway consists of two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot rural shoulders (4-feet paved, and 6-feet grassed). Both proposed bridges will have two 12-foot lanes and 8-foot outside shoulders. The proposed project length is approximately 0.28 mile.
