Hall County is hosting "Bring One for the Chipper" for un-decorated Christmas trees through the end of January.
The county’s 12 compactor sites and the Hall County Recycling Center on Chestnut Street will be receiving un-decorated Christmas trees through Wednesday, Jan. 31.
City of Gainesville residents and City of Flowery Branch residents can leave their trees curbside for pick-up by their respective cities. Oakwood residents can drop their trees in the vacant lot at the corner of Allen and Railroad Streets through Saturday, Jan. 16.
“After the trees are collected, the trees will be turned into mulch, therefore, keeping the trees out of the Hall County Landfill,” Hall County Resource Recovery Supervisor Bobby Purdum said. “Mulch generated from the trees will be available at the Hall County Landfill free of charge Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, beginning Jan. 4, 2021.”
Officials ask that all trees be undecorated before drop off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Hall County Resource Recovery at 770-535-8284.
