Lauren O’Leary arrived in Hoschton just three years ago. Now, she’s the city’s mayor.
A political newcomer spurred to seek office due to a contentious road change issue in 2021, O’Leary has started her first term as the city’s highest-ranking elected official.
At 31, the Stockbridge native — likely one of the youngest mayors in the state — defeated incumbent Shannon Sell in November and is now part of a Hoschton council table with three new members. That seven-member body will be tasked with guiding a city of 2,600 residents that’s expected to grow exponentially over the next decade due to development.
“We live in a great area, a desirable area, right off the interstate,” O’Leary said. “Growth is coming. It’s coming whether we like it or not. So, it’s all about making sure we keep a sense of community and making sure we manage it properly and keeping up the quality of life for the residents.”
The new mayor comes from a town that grew rapidly. O’Leary was raised in Stockbridge, which she described as a small town before development took hold when she was in high school.
She spent her time as a teen working a cash register at the local Kroger while juggling a busy competitive and varsity cheerleading schedule and her academic load. O’Leary graduated from Dutchtown High School in 2008 as part of its first-ever senior class.
Citing a tight-knit family, O’Leary selected close-by Southern Crescent College in Griffin to attend school where she majored in business. O’Leary also met her future husband at age 18. Set up by each other’s mothers, the couple was engaged six months later and married six months after that.
“Sometimes you just know, even when you’re all but babies,” she said.
O’Leary began her career working as a part-time seasonal employee in Penske’s rental department but rose to a corporate post with the company within a mere decade, working in logistics.
With Penske’s customer-base spanning Canada, Mexico and the U.S., she handles fleet management for the larger customers and billing. O’Leary actually left the company after the birth of her second child, but Penske didn’t let her stay gone long.
“They actually came out to my home and asked me to join the corporate team, which I did,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary and her husband had lived in Dacula after getting married but eventually found the growth in northern Gwinnett — which O’Leary didn’t believe was handled properly — to be too burdensome.
“You couldn’t even go towards the mall,” she said. “We lived about 15 minutes from the mall, and it could easily take 30-45 minutes to get there. So, we knew it was too much all at once.”
Knowing Dacula was not where they wanted to raise a family, Hoschton caught the couple’s eye.
“It was beautiful,” she said. “It was a small-town feel.”
In 2019, the O’Learys, who have 8-year-old and 1-year-old daughters, found a house on some land on East Jefferson St. across the street and two mailboxes down from West Jackson Elementary School.
“Being close to a school, knowing how great it was, it was definitely one of the main reasons we fell in love with this house,” O’Leary said.
While settling in in Hoschton, O’Leary never dreamed she would find herself immersed in local politics. But that changed in July 2021 when traffic along East Jefferson St. in front of the school was changed to one-way during drop-off and pick-up hours without a council vote or citizen input.
“Not one person from the school knew about it, except for three days prior,” she said. “None of the parents were ever notified or asked how we felt about it. So, that just kind of blindsided us, and I was just like, ‘Wow.’”
Following that experience, O’Leary told her husband she was running for mayor, though he thought she was kidding initially. But he soon learned she wasn’t.
“And then, we talked about it, and he immediately said, ‘If anybody can do it, it would be you. If anybody can go into politics in a small town with no experience, it would definitely be you,’” O’Leary said.
After qualifying and then months of campaigning, O’Leary took the mayor’s seat with approximately two-thirds of the vote on Nov. 2. More than anything from election night, O’Leary remembers the reaction from her oldest daughter, who had helped her go neighborhood-to-neighborhood to campaign.
‘I’ll never forget, she looked at me, and she said, ‘Mommy, I am so proud of you.’ That’s the first time I really looked at her and was like, ‘Kids really do pay attention. They watch. They see what goes on.’”
O’Leary called it a “joyous moment as a parent.”
O’Leary has already presided over her first regular meeting as Hoschton’s mayor, and as she and the new council move forward, they’ll face key issues such as the city’s wastewater treatment expansion, traffic mitigation and ensuring that the city has the infrastructure to meet its projected growth.
“We’re growing so rapidly with so many approved developments, and we’ve got to figure out how — and very quickly — to work on all of our infrastructures,” she said. “Our roads, our water, our sewage. We’ve got to figure it out really quick.”
O’Leary said Hoschton citizens must have a voice in local government and said she wants to be that voice for them.
“I feel like the citizens really have not had as much of a say so in the community as they are demanding, which they should get,” she said. “So, to me, it’s just bringing a voice to the table … I want to be the one that sits there and voices their opinions, voices their concerns, works with the council to see what we can do to make sure our citizens are happy.”
O’Leary added, “We are here to serve our residents.”
