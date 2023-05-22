Chris Cathers, an Army veteran, was suicidal for over a decade before getting help.
He's made it his life's mission to see that other veterans do the same.
Cathers, a South Hall resident and former Green Beret, started Brothers Keeper Veterans Foundation (BKVF) over a year ago to destigmatize military-based mental health issues and curb the veteran suicide rate.
Cathers said the statistic of 22 veteran suicides a day is grossly understated. It's closer to 80, he estimated. A May 13 benefit at Braselton Brewing Company was held to support BKVF's mission to reduce that number.
Cathers stresses to fellow veterans there's no shame in seeking help.
"A lot of guys come from old school backgrounds where men don't talk about their feelings," said Cathers, who lives in Flowery Branch and serves as BKVF president. "I'm out here doing it purposely to say look, 'Dude, you're not weak. You have a physical injury to your brain. There's no shame in seeking treatment for that."
Cathers said he sought help for his mental health after being diagnosed with advanced chondrosarcoma (a rare bone cancer) to improve his condition for his family and himself as he battled cancer.
Then, Cathers turned his attention to others. It started with a documentary — Brothers Keeper Documentary — to provide resources for veterans and help lessen the stigma of their mental health struggles.
But upon learning his cancer diagnosis moved to Stage 4, Cathers decided to set up a foundation that would aid veterans for years to come. With the assistance of the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, BKVF launched in 2022.
"We're trying to attract veterans that are just strong enough to make a phone call," Cathers said of the organization.
Cathers — who served as a Green Beret and later a GRS contractor for the CIA in Iraq, Afghanistan and Israel for 10-12 deployments — said he learns of suicides of veterans with which he served with alarming regularity.
"Sometimes, I get calls three for four a week, and it's just heartbreaking," he said. "Because I know these guys, and they're all tough dudes. Transitioning out of the military or this kind of work after 20 years, it's exceptionally hard to connect with people."
Cathers said he's aggressive in growing BKVF to reduce the high rate of veteran suicide. He takes zero salary as president, keeping overhead low to provide as much assistance as possible as the foundation seeks to customize treatment plans for each veteran.
While based in Braselton/Flowery Branch area, BKVF is a national organization with board members in every state. Cathers explained another motivator in starting the foundation, pointing to the current divisive climate in the nation.
"I want to rally together people for a good cause that nobody can disagree with … I think there needs to be more positivity out there for people to latch onto," he said.
'Pain into purpose'
Cathers' work is particularly important to Luke Henderson. On May 6, 2021, Henderson received a tragic phone call. His best friend of 22 years and a Navy veteran committed suicide. They'd been friends since Pre-K.
"So, I got the phone call," Henderson said, "and really just wanted to turn pain into purpose."
Ever since, that purpose has been aiding causes like Cathers' to bring attention to the veteran suicide epidemic.
Henderson, a Jefferson resident, helped coordinate the May 13 BKFV fundraiser at Braselton Brewing Company. Henderson, who hosted a veteran support fundraiser at the location last year, said he got to know Cathers through working out at the same gym and wanted to support his cause.
The result was both a golf tournament at Traditions of Braselton and the event at Braselton Brewing Company, which donated 20% of its sales from the evening. ("Which is so generous, my hats off to them," said Cathers, who praised the brewery's support of veterans.) Donated items were also raffled off at the brewery to generate funds for BKVF's work, while the golf tournament raised enough to sponsor therapy for at least two veterans.
Cathers was honored at the brewery event when he was gifted an image of him during his military service days alongside his dog, Yori.
Henderson hopes to make the local fundraiser an annual event. Like Cathers, he wants to unify people over veterans' causes.
"At the end of the day, our country is hurting, and I wanted to do something to bring everyone together to signify the power of community," he said.
Henderson reflected on the purpose he's found two years after receiving that phone call.
"No one knows how much time we have left," Henderson said. "I just want to do as much as I can while I'm here."
'I'm trying to be like a conduit'
Cathers can speak to Henderson's sentiment as well as anyone. His Stage 4 chondrosarcoma diagnosis is terminal, he said.
Cathers, who received the Stage 4 diagnosis last summer, has had the lower right lobe of his lung, femur, hip, glute and quad removed and even had to learn how to walk again. The only form of treatment is surgery. He faces uncertainty but finds deep purpose in his work.
"This is what keeps me grounded, helping out other people," Cathers said.
The grueling battle against cancer is nothing compared to the anguish veterans suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, he said.
Cathers wants to provide veterans a lifeline, connecting them with the different treatment modalities available that might be difficult for the average person to navigate.
"I'm trying to be like a conduit," said Cathers, who noted that multiple veterans reached out to him during the brewery event.
As for dealing with his cancer prognosis, Cathers doesn't focus on himself, saying his story has afforded him large platforms like Black Rifle Coffee Podcast and Marcus Luttrell's "Team Never Quit" podcast to spread BKVF's message.
Cathers continues to preach treatment for veterans.
"It's like working out at the gym to improve your body," he said. "You've got to work on your brain … You've got to put the work in. It's not going to solve itself. I'm a living testament of that."
And this brother's keeper will continue to advocate for veterans, saying the nation's heroes must be cared for.
"I think it's our duty as communities to take care of these men and women," he said.
