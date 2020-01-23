Braselton planners will consider a request for a buffer requirement reduction at its upcoming meeting.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear a request Jan. 27 from Lensned, LLC, for zoning changes for a lot at 3705 Village Way in Liberty Village. Braselton's Town Council will hear the request at its Feb. 6 meeting with a possible vote the following Monday.
Lensned is requesting a zoning change for the planned unit development to amend the required 40-foot development buffer along Hwy. 211 to be a 20-foot development buffer.
"The most recent other projects on this side of Hwy. 211 like the veterinarian's office and dentist have very minimal buffers — less than 10 feet," according to the developer's letter of intent. "A 20-foot buffer would still be larger, but would also allow for better land use in terms of landscaping, inter-parcel sidewalks and driveways. This would mean that this request would lead to no overall adverse effect on the qualify of the development, and on the contrary, allow for a better quality development in the end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.