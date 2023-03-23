A Buford man remains in the Hall County Jail after Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators, working as part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, found at least 300 pornographic images of children on the suspect’s cell phone.
According to a press release from the HCSO, the phone, which belonged to Daniel Allen McFalls, 27, was dropped off at a repair shop in Gwinnett County on Oct. 20, 2022. During the course of the repairs, an employee saw a pornographic image and called the Gwinnett County Police Department. When Gwinnett PD investigators determined McFalls lived in Hall County, they turned over the case to HCSO.
