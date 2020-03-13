Jackson County School System leaders recently announced plans to shutter schools for two weeks amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The Jackson County Board of Education got an update on the closure following a March 13 called meeting.
“This was not a quick-made decision,” said superintendent April Howard.
Howard added the decision to close schools — beginning March 16 and reopening March 30 — was made after conversations with state leaders and the Northeast Georgia RESA superintendents.
“Part of the purpose of shuttering the buildings is that every time you go out into the community and come back, you increase the risk,” said Howard.
She said the district will be doing a deep cleaning of all of its schools next week, then closing them so they don’t have people returning into the buildings.
“Once you have people coming in and out, you’re back to square one,” Howard said.
Staff will also do a deep cleaning of the district’s school buses.
CLASSES STILL ONGOING
While the system’s schools will be physically closed, classes are still ongoing remotely. The district is trying to keep the students’ on a structured schedule.
Todd Nickelsen, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and his team have been working to set up an instructional plan.
“Our plan this whole time is to continue instruction as close as possible,” said Nickelsen.
Students will participate in classes from home via devices, completing assignments and speaking with their teachers for instruction.
“It’s not the same as being present. But we’ve put a plan in place to where we feel very confident that students can continue to learn, teachers can continue to teach…,” said Nickelsen.
The district has also been working to get devices to students who don’t have access to them. Nickelsen said even students who don’t have internet at home can still communicate with teachers via phone and submit photos of their assignments.
Howard noted the district had already begun working to improve its ability to teach remotely when necessary and said the coronavirus situation has accelerated that focus. She added it will be a learning experience for district leaders.
SOME CONCERNS
Closing schools doesn’t come without its complications.
Board chair Lynne Massey-Wheeler cited concerns over getting food to students who might not have it readily available at home.
“I’m concerned about the number of students that we have that receive free and reduced meals,” she said.
Howard said they’re planning to reach out to community and church groups to assist.
“We’re hoping we can make a connection for some of those families,” said Howard.
The district’s social workers were also delivering food Friday, March 13, to the district’s high-need families.
Additionally, the board discussed plans for paying classified staff members who won’t be working during the shutdown. Howard said the RESA superintendents planned to discuss that during a conference call March 13.
EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES SHUT DOWN
Extracurricular activities are also being shut down across the area.
The Georgia High School Association recommended suspending all activities in a statement released Thursday, March 12. Literary events were cancelled, along with SkillsUSA events, Howard said.
JCSS announced that during its closure from March 16-30, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events or field trips.
Two East Jackson Comprehensive High School band buses left March 12 around 5 a.m. to go to New Orleans. But on their way, they learned the Governor of Louisiana had issued a state of emergency. School district leaders called and told them to turn the buses around.
Howard noted that at the time they left, there hadn’t been any indication that the situation was that critical.
“Things are moving really fast,” she said.
