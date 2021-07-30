The Gwinnett County Board of Education unanimously approved Calvin J. Watts as the next superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) on Friday (July 30), according to a press release from the school district.
Watts — a former GCPS school leader and assistant superintendent who most recently served as superintendent of Kent School District in Washington — was the sole finalist for the Gwinnett position.
By law, the school board had to wait a minimum of 14 days between announcing its finalist for the position of superintendent on July 15 and making the appointment official.
Watts left Gwinnett six years ago to serve as superintendent of Kent School District in Washington state.
“I grew up in a suburb of Seattle and also graduated from high school in Washington,” he said. “As I reflect upon my leadership journey, I’ve always thought of the Pacific Northwest as the place where I grew up ‘personally.’ However, I relocated to the Southeast in the early stages of my professional career in education, and since then, I have always referred to Gwinnett County Public Schools as the place where I grew up ‘professionally.’
“I remain grateful for the opportunities J. Alvin Wilbanks and other leaders provided me while I was in Gwinnett… opportunities that let me grow, learn, achieve, and lead,” Watts added. “I considered my tenure in GCPS as one of the highlights of my career in education. In Gwinnett, I learned from many incredible leaders and leadership experiences ... It’s good to be home.”
One of Watts’ first plans will be to launch a “Look, Listen and Learn Tour” that will focus on visiting schools and reconnecting with the Gwinnett community.
