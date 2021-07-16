The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Thursday (July 15) meeting to approve Calvin Watts — a former Gwinnett County Public Schools assistant superintendent and current superintendent of Kent School District in Washington state — as its sole finalist for superintendent. He would replace J. Alvin Wilbanks, who spent 25 years leading Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Watts, who was selected out of 27 candidates for the job, worked for 13 years in the Gwinnett County school system.
The school board is required by state law to wait a minimum of 14 days before taking a final vote on Watts’ employment. The board is expected to take that vote on Thursday, July 29, during a called meeting. Wilbanks is retiring on July 30.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County Public Schools, Watts pointed to his tenure as a leader in Gwinnett as a highlight of his career and praised Wilbanks’ time as superintendent.
“He spoke of the great legacy retiring superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is leaving and said he looks forward to leading GCPS into its next chapter,” according to the release. “In saying how humbled and honored he is to be named as the district’s next leader, he shared his motto, which is to ‘reach and teach all students as if they had his last name.’”
