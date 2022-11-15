Body Ngoy, a noted Canadian comic book author, was recently arrested in Braselton for felony child cruelty, according to a report from Channel 2 WSB.
According the report, Ngoy allegedly touched a child inappropriately while in town for a wedding at Chateau Elan on Nov. 12.
In the WSB report, Ngoy’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, claimed the incident was a misunderstanding. He said Ngoy noticed a person he thought was a man passed out on a bench. Ngoy said his client reached down to check on him.
“When my client leaned over to say, ‘Are you OK, it startled the person,’” Patterson said, according to the WSB report. “That person then abruptly raised up and their lips accidentally touched.”
But, according to the WSB report, Braselton authorities did not believe the incident was an accident. Ngoy was subsequently arrested.
A judge granted Ngoy $5,000 bond with orders to stay away from the victim and Chateau Elan as he faces serious charges.
