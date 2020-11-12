Cantrell•Gainco Group — a U.S.-based manufacturer of processing equipment, yield enhancement and yield tracking systems for meat, poultry and fish operations — recently the opening of a new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Gainesville. The new headquarters campus, located on Monroe Drive in Gainesville, brings together multiple design, manufacturing and administrative offices at one new, centralized location.
The new consolidated headquarters is a milestone for Cantrell•Gainco Group. Combining Cantrell Machine Company and Gainco, Inc. created a single enterprise in 2019 that benefits meat, poultry and fish processing firms with a wide range of solutions for first and second processing, further processing operations, yield enhancement and tracking, plus quality control. The new facility represents the culmination of the full integration of both entities.
The new facility encompasses 136,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, an increase of 50% over the total area of previous space at multiple sites in the Gainesville area. Manufacturing is set up in a “work cell” layout, and there is a dedicated R&D area, plus special zones for engineering, fabrication, electronics assembly and other activities.
State-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities incorporate CNC laser cutting and other special technologies, while the facility also includes comprehensive QA/QC functionalities in a climate-controlled, energy-efficient environment.
The new headquarters also houses consolidated administrative offices and conference spaces, as well as a dedicated Customer Solutions Center, showcasing the company’s equipment and systems solutions.
“This was an important opportunity to consolidate our operations from several facilities at a single location, driven by the need to support continued growth, including our global expansion into Europe and Latin America," said Thomas Holm, president of Cantrell●Gainco Group. "Our company is recognized for technologically advanced systems that deliver improved product quality, accurate weighing, labor savings, and process line improvements for meat processors. Consolidating our operations means we can now support our clients with even greater efficiencies and delivery lead-times.”
Holm also noted that the new headquarters campus offers room for additional manufacturing expansion as future needs dictate.
