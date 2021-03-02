Here were some of the goings-on around the Georgia Capitol last week:
Georgia teachers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 8
Teachers, school staff and certain other vulnerable groups in Georgia will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Feb. 25.
Vaccines will be available for pre-K and K-12 school teachers and staff, Kemp said. Georgia adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as the parents of children who have complex medical conditions, will also be eligible on March 8.
Kemp traced his decision on encouraging signs of increasing vaccine production from the Biden administration and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine that has won high safety marks from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Kemp stressed he wants all Georgia public schools to return for in-person classes before year’s end as teachers are vaccinated, saying online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic have dampened students’ education progress for too long.
Teachers and other soon-eligible groups will join health-care workers, nursing home residents and staff, first responders and Georgians ages 65 and older who have qualified for the vaccine for several weeks.
Local school administrators will be largely left to their own to decide how teachers and staff should receive their shots, Kemp said.
Georgia House takes aim at defunding police
A bill preventing Georgia city and county governments from making deep cuts in the budgets of their local police agencies passed in the Georgia House of Representatives Feb. 24.
Sponsored by state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, the bill would limit local governments from reducing funds for police by more than 5% over a 10-year span. It includes exemptions for smaller jurisdictions and for spending on equipment purchases.
The bill passed 101-69 nearly along party lines, with three Democrats voting in favor. It now heads to the state Senate.
Speaking from the House floor, Gaines called policies to reduce funding for police a “radical idea” that would put police officers in danger and slow response times for emergencies.
Critics called the funding restrictions a power grab by the state over local governments.
“The efforts to transfer funding from police departments is about addressing the root causes we are desperate to address,” said state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta. “This bill would shut down the necessary discourse leaders are having with their communities.”
Opposition to the bill also came from the Georgia Municipal Association and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, which represent city and county governments and argued police funding should be left to local officials.
Campaign donations bill slammed by transparency critics clears Georgia Senate
A bill to create new fundraising committees for political campaigns in Georgia that critics say could increase the influence of “dark money” passed in the state Senate Feb. 26.
Sponsored by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, the bill would create so-called “leadership committees” run by the governor, lieutenant governor and their opponents – plus top leaders in the General Assembly – to collect campaign donations ahead of statewide and legislative elections.
Those leadership committees would have to disclose the names of donors but would not be subject to candidate contribution limits ranging from $14,000 to $22,200 for statewide seats and $5,600 to $8,600 per donor, depending on whether a candidate is forced into a primary or general-election runoffs.
Mullis framed the leadership committees as avenues for promoting transparency in political spending that both Republicans and Democrats could use.
“This helps each side equally,” he said. “The main emphasis on this bill is transparency – to make sure every expenditure is disclosed [and] every dollar that comes into this campaign … is disclosed.”
Critics argue allowing leadership committees in Georgia could serve as a workaround for candidates to receive campaign funds from dark-money groups not bound by contribution limits and from special interests that could steer money to state lawmakers during the legislative session.
Currently, Georgia law forbids members of the General Assembly from campaigning or accepting donations during the session due to the influence special-interest groups could wield to push through their favored policies.
“If you think this is good for the people we represent, then you might want to do a double-take,” said Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. “This is what makes people not trust the system and not trust us.”
Georgia House honors former U.S. Sen. Isakson with bridge naming
A bridge over a portion of the Port of Savannah would be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., under a resolution the Georgia House of Representatives passed unanimously Feb. 25.
The bridge on Georgia 307 crosses over the Mason Mega Rail Yard, a $215 million project that, when completed, will give the port enough additional capacity to ship goods to cities in the nation’s Mid-South and Midwest regions.
Isakson helped land federal funding for that project as well as the $1 billion deepening of Savannah Harbor to make room for the new generation of giant containerized cargo ships now calling at the Port of Savannah. Both projects will be key contributors to one of the nation’s fastest-growing ports.
“Johnny Isakson was and is a champion for economic development and job creation,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, the resolution’s chief sponsor, who made a rare appearance in the well of the House chamber to present it.
Isakson, who hails from Cobb County, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1999 and moved up to the Senate in 2004. He retired at the end of 2019 for health reasons.
