A request for a conditional use to allow a car wash in Braselton has been pulled.
The applicant, Car Wash Atlanta, LLC, withdrew its request for a conditional use to allow a car wash on 1.6 acres at the corner of Bayberry Ridge Dr. and SR 211.
Hearings on the request were previously scheduled for the Braselton Planning Commission’s October meeting.
