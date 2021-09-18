ATLANTA, GA – The Office of the Attorney General announced Friday (Sept. 17) that the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has indicted Dr. Guy Jordan for Medicaid fraud and for false statements, according to a press release. The Hall County Grand Jury returned the indictment on Sept. 15.
“We will not stop protecting taxpayer dollars, and we thank the Hall County Grand Jury for their work on this case,” state attorney general Chris Carr said. “We hope this indictment sends a clear message that tax dollars will not be abused. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit looks forward to prosecuting this matter.”
As alleged, Jordan is a practicing psychologist in Gainesville, who primarily conducted diagnostic “assessments” of children and young teens. These assessments form a key component of the allegations, according to the press release, because he is alleged to have backdated for therapy sessions which were not performed and instead claimed that he had performed weekly sessions with Medicaid patients, but all of which are alleged to have actually occurred before the assessment date.
If convicted of all counts, Guy Jordan faces a maximum of 15 years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.