Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday (Feb. 23) the indictment of Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu and Willy Obena on two counts of Racketeering.

The defendants are alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the purpose of obtaining and laundering the stolen proceeds of cyber fraud schemes. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

