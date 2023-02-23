Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday (Feb. 23) the indictment of Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu and Willy Obena on two counts of Racketeering.
The defendants are alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the purpose of obtaining and laundering the stolen proceeds of cyber fraud schemes. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.
“This indictment is just the latest in our ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in our state,” said Carr. “Each day, we continue to actively pursue those who engage in cyber fraud schemes as a means to steal from Georgia businesses or consumers. We also know that preparation is key, and we would encourage all Georgians to learn how to recognize and report online fraud so you can better protect your data, network and devices.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Office of the Inspector General investigated this matter.
“Cyber fraud has become an increasing problem,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “With the advancement of technology, criminals are finding more ways to steal hardworking Georgian’s assets. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that these defendants are brought to justice.”
In part, this case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force following a victim report submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
“Today’s modern cybercriminals rely on increasingly sophisticated techniques to defraud victims, often masquerading as legitimate businesses,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Georgia. “We will continue to investigate complex cyber investigations and work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to ensure Georgia residents are protected.”
The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all three defendants on Feb. 15. A full list of all charges against each of the defendants is included below.
•1 count of Theft by Taking
•1 count of Money Laundering
