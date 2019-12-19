Carroll Daniel Construction was named as the construction manager at-risk to do Phase 1 of transforming the existing Jackson County Comprehensive High School into a multi-use facility to be known as the Empower College and Career Center. The Jackson County Board of Education chose Carroll Daniel out of four finalists at its meeting Dec. 9.
Although he wasn't at the Dec. 9 meeting and didn't register a vote, BOE member Don Clerici sent word to the board ahead of time that he was opposed to the selection of Carroll Daniel for the project.
Carroll Daniel is also the construction manager for the new Jackson County High School being built in West Jackson.
The Empower center is slated to open in 2021. The Phase 1 project is expected to cost $6 million.
OTHER ACTION
In action Dec. 9, the BOE:
• approved renaming Lynn Massey-Wheeler as BOE chairman and Michael Cronic as vice-chairman for 2020.
• approved a revision to several school policies, including student hearing procedures.
• discussed changing the system's high schools schedules to a 7-period, A/B schedule so that not all classes would be held every day, but alternated on an A/B schedule. The move is designed, in part, to modify student homework loads. The school day would be shortened under the plan, which is still under staff review.
