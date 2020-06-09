Tracy Carswell and James Lawson were leading in their respective races for seats on the Hoschton City Council.
Carswell was leading Jared Thompson 155-109 while Lawson was leading Raphael Mayberry 185-83.
The results aren't final and do not include absentee votes, which were still being counted as of 10:30 p.m.
